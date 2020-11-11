You Can Now Customize 9 of Prada’s Classic Sweaters, Thanks to a New Made-to-Order Program

We’re deep into sweater weather, so it’s natural that many of us are taking stock of our coziest knits. And apparently, we’re not alone. Prada’s latest capsule collection zeroes in on everyone’s favorite layering pieces but with a hard-to-resist custom spin.

Consisting of nine classic styles, the Italian fashion house’s new made to order service allows customers to select one of its streamlined designs in a rainbow of colors from the Prada archives. Each slim style comes knitted in one of two premium materials: 30 gauge worsted wool and 18 gauge soft cashmere.

The house’s worsted wool––available in 48 distinct hues––is characterized by light weight that makes it easy to layer. The premium fibers used are as long as possible to prevent pilling and allow the style to retain its shape even after a full day’s wear. Prada’s cashmere is even finer. Its fibers are painstakingly obtained from the undercoat of the Hircus goat. This special hair is available in limited quantities and is highly regarded for its softness and warmth.

Though Prada might be regarded for its intellectual, trendsetting approach to fashion, it has a strong history of turning out wardrobe staples easily worn beyond the catwalk. This new customization option sheds new light on these pieces, which could prove critically important as it seeks to regain traction after months of the coronavirus pandemic have harmed the luxury sector’s financial prospects.

In Q2, Prada Group––which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s––posted a net revenue decline of $1.1 billion resulting from a drop in tourist spending, temporary store closures and the loss of valuable wholesale outlets. But once the height of the initial lockdown ended, the brand also reported triple-digit sales growth—signaling that its fans are just as hungry for its goods as ever.

The custom knitwear program is available at the brand’s New York City flagship store on Broadway as well as its Beverly Hills and Madison Avenue boutiques. Prices start at $955.