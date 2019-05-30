Prada’s Boldest Summer Shirts Now Come Made-to-Measure

No matter what category of product or experience you’re talking about, the height of luxury is owning, seeing, tasting or feeling something no one else can. It’s why we prize bespoke suits and shoes, curated vacations and one-off design elements. And the made-to-measure versions of Prada’s vibrant new Double Match shirts fit right into that luxurious philosophy.

Because while you could buy one of the summer-ready camp-collar tops—notable for their bold combination of different prints from Prada’s extensive visual archive—in off-the-peg styles and sizes for $1,120 and up, you could also spend a little more to create a version that’s all your own. Starting Prada will work with you to merge two of your own selected graphics and create a shirt tailor-made to your specifications. No matter which prints you choose, the end result is a unique pairing of two already eye-catching designs. Pricing for those shirts starts at $1,350, and you can find a list of the stores that offer Prada’s made-to-measure service on its website.

The ability to customize these shirts, which are cut from 100 percent cotton and feature a left chest pocket and mother-of-pearl buttons, is an exciting expansion of the Italian fashion house’s made-to-measure program. Broadly, it speaks to the increasing importance of customization in luxury menswear. Prada already offered the option to for made-to-measure office necessities like shirts, suits, sport coats and trousers, and you can also order custom knitwear, regardless of the season. You can order cardigans, polo shirts, v-necks and crew neck sweaters any time of year, personalized with your sizes and embroidered with your initials. And you can also have your initials added to seasonal knits at select stores.

What Prada will add to its growing suite of personalization services next remains to be seen, but what we know for sure is that so far, it’s hard not to like the offering. After all, it’s made exclusively for you.

Learn More: Here