Prada’s New Capsule Collection Is Tough Enough to Survive the Great Outdoors

Prada might be one of fashion’s most cerebral brands with a knack for shifting the entire industry’s perspective, but that doesn’t make it a stranger to pragmatism. Long before many of the brands touting their utility today even existed, the Milanese label was making us all drool over its more rugged designs. Now, the powerhouse brings us a new capsule collection entitled Escape that reflects its call to the wild.

Miuccia Prada conceived this collection with versatility in mind taking healthy doses of inspiration from military style and survival gear. As such, the offering, which includes around 200 pieces, is rendered in a rich palette of forest greens, black and khaki bookended by shots of neon orange with fitting camouflage prints thrown in the mix. Never one to shy away from contrast, highly detailed floral prints join the same ranks in the form of the brand’s iconic printed bowling shirts.

Known for its textile innovation, the company used its know-how to create nylon-coated gabardine to construct water-resistant outerwear and accessories. Nearly every jacket and pair of pants are outfitted with a substantial button or zip pockets that contribute to their function while providing plenty of storage for your small essentials. Knits also play a crucial role with both thin and chunky models present, many sporting the same camo motif found elsewhere in the capsule.

The layered silhouettes presented require equally considerable footwear to ground them, and Prada created a range for every preference. It dabbles in thick-soled kicks sneakerheads would line up for and turned out robust leather boots that travel up the shin if you need something a bit sturdier.

Part of what made Prada famous was its groundbreaking use of fabrics like nylon in the ’80s and ’90s. Staying true to its contemporary roots, Escape comes complete with backpacks and belt bags made with the same ethos––and material. Plus, they’re perfect for stashing the reusable water bottles that flesh everything out.

Take a look at the entire Escape collection at Prada’s New York City flagship on Broadway now or check it out when it becomes available at the Design District location starting on November 27. The collection will remain available until December 15.