Fall Fashion Rockets into the Fast Lane

We spend a majority of our time here at Robb Report waxing poetic about the season’s finest tailoring, parsing how to wear a double-breasted power suit without looking like you just stepped out of the 1980s or how that pair of bespoke oxfords are a surefire way to make you feel C-suite ready. But this season, menswear’s decidedly casual streak has caught our collective eye. In particular the pieces that are comfortable—and often sporty—but carry a kind of ephemeral, sexy sharpness.

And what better way to show off fall’s sleek separates than on the slick curves of the Formula E New York City ePrix? This season’s tailored take on the biker jacket looks especially at home on the track. Dunhill’s graphic black-and-white motorsports jacket has been directly inspired by racing uniforms, while the slim line leather V Racer jacket from Belstaff reinterprets the brand’s heritage—it got its start crafting jackets meant to hold up to the wear-and-tear of early racing—for the modern man. Both styles pair exceptionally well with soft separates: A lightweight cashmere turtleneck from Tom Ford doesn’t disrupt the Dunhill’s close-cut shape and a dark denim from Mr P. layered over the top of the Belstaff adds interest to an otherwise laid-back look.

Like Dunhill, Stefano Ricci lent it’s buttoned up roots to more casual fare. The buttery navy-blue suede bomber jacket in the gallery above put’s the brand’s take on relaxed, languid tailoring on full display. And though we don’t doubt that you already own your fair share of bombers (a trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon), there’s something irresistible in the way this one drapes off the body, softly accentuating shoulders and making even a simple white cotton t-shirt look sexy.

As the behind-the-scenes video from our shoot day below proves, these pieces undoubtedly look good saddled up to sexy supercars. But if you can’t get that hit of adrenaline out on the track, slipping on a sporty leather jacket as you shift your Porsche into gear may just have you feeling like you’re already in the fast lane.