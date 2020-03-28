Ralph Lauren Donates $10 Million to Help Fight the Coronavirus

Despite the fact that his eponymous label is forecast to lose at least $90 million due to the Covid-19 retail freeze, Ralph Lauren is still stepping up a sizable chunk of change to help fight the imminent global pandemic.

The legendary American designer has pledged $10 million via the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation to assist the company’s employees, partners and global communities impacted by Covid-19.

“We believe that no matter who you are or where you are from, we are all connected,” executive chairman and chief creative officer Ralph Lauren said in a press release. “That is why we are taking significant action to help our teams and communities through this crisis.”

The eight-figure sum will be split across four areas: A portion will be contributed to the World Health Organization; another part will be dedicated to the Ralph Lauren staff facing special circumstances, while a third section will go toward the company’s Pink Pony Fund, which helps to support people with cancer.

Lastly, the corporation will donate a chunk of the $10 million toward the recently launched initiative “A Common Thread.” Helmed by two of Lauren’s contemporaries—designer Tom Ford and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour—the fundraising effort aims to aid the fashion businesses most impacted by the deadly virus.

In addition, the Ralph Lauren Corporation is currently working with its US manufacturing partners to produce 250,000 face masks and 25,000 isolation gowns to combat the current shortage. At the time of writing, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world, with a total of 97,110 cases and 1,481 deaths. Medical equipment—like face masks, ventilators, gowns and hand sanitizer—is desperately needed to help protect front-line health workers from the virus and stop contagion.

Thankfully, a spate of luxury brands have stepped in various ways to help ease pressures on the frontline. And this is one fashion trend which we hope continues.