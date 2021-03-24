Here’s Where You Can Watch Ralph Lauren’s Spring Fashion Show Live

You may not be able to get a seat at The Polo Bar right now, but Ralph Lauren is inviting you to join him for a virtual cocktail to toast his spring collection. In lieu of a physical fashion show, Lauren is taking a page from the pandemic book of entertaining and presenting his latest designs via a digital bash.

Of course, this won’t be your standard Zoom happy hour. Streaming at 7pm EST on Thursday, March 25, here on RobbReport.com and on Lauren’s website, the “digital experience” will present the spring 2021 women’s and Purple Label men’s collections in high cinematic style, which the brand hints will “fuse fashion, music and film with the latest in technology.” Lauren has long drawn inspiration from the matinee idols of Hollywood’s Golden Age, so the expectations are high (and judging by the Gary Cooper lookalike pictured above, it seems Lauren won’t disappoint). Titled “All or Nothing at All,” the show will conclude with a musical performance by Janelle Monáe, who loaned her neo-jazzy stylings to Lauren’s last pre-pandemic show in September 2019.

If Thursday’s presentation is anything like that rollicking fête, which saw a Wall Street ballroom transformed into a Stork Club-style Art Deco boîte with Monáe popping bottles and getting everyone from Kevin Love to Cate Blanchett grooving, it promises to be a memorable evening. But even if it doesn’t have quite the same effervescence—let’s be honest—do you have any better plans for your Thursday night? A bit of black-tie glamour, enjoyed from the comfort of your own couch, is pretty hard to argue with these days.

The digital show will also offer something that in-person fashion presentations can’t. Taking advantage of the virtual venue, Lauren is making all of the clothes on display available for immediate purchase. So, you can click to buy your favorite looks as soon as they make their debut on the proverbial runway (you can also peruse the new collection here). Mark your calendar and be sure to come with a cocktail in hand and a credit card at the ready.

For a taste of what to expect, check out the trailer below.