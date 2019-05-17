After 50 Years in Business, Ralph Lauren Is More Relevant Than Ever

You know him as Ralph Lauren. Last year may have been all about his 50th anniversary, but far from being an excuse to slow down, that milestone and the spectacular celebration at Central Park’s Bethesda Terrace last summer appears to have reenergized the designer, making him more relevant than ever.

For fall, he has dusted off his perennially preppy style with an elegant lineup of women’s and men’s fashion infused with unexpected playfulness. The menswear collection proves his sartorial style has an edge; camo-tweed jackets and printed corduroy suits stood out among the layers of velvet and cashmere. He also dug into the archives for motifs and hardware that he recast with youthful ease: the classic horse bit hand-painted on denim pants and jackets; tartan patterns on silk bomber jackets and leather shoes; vintage ski-poster prints emblazoned on puffer jackets and cozy knits.

All this playfulness didn’t detract from the fact that Purple Label still cuts a sharp suit, and he delivered enough options to satisfy any well-heeled man’s style: One-button, trim velvet suit with slim lapels; a double-breasted velvet jacket with peak lapels; a double-breasted classic navy blazer with perfectly proportioned wide lapels and signature gold buttons. Ralph has proven that 50 years in, he’s just getting started.