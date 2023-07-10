Ralph Lauren Will Put on His First New York Fashion Week Show in 4 Years This Fall

America’s master of style is ready to step back on the runway in Manhattan.

After a four-year hiatus, Ralph Lauren is returning to New York Fashion Week this summer. The 83-year-old designer is planning to debut a new womenswear line at a show on the evening of September 8, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily. The exact location has not yet been revealed, but events are typically held in downtown Manhattan. (Ralph Lauren did not immediately respond to a request for show details from Robb Report on Monday.)

Lauren’s last appearance at NYFW was September 7, 2019. He held the show in a grandiose ballroom on Wall Street that was rebranded as “Ralph’s Club” for the occasion. As for the clothes, a classic Le Smoking silhouette was the cornerstone of the ready-to-wear collection.

Lauren waves during the Fall 2022 Fashion Show at the MoMA on March 22, 2022. Arturo Holmes/Getty

In the years since, Lauren has held other, off-calendar events in Los Angeles and New York. His most recent U.S. show took place last October on the grounds of the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. It included a showcase of Ralph Lauren women’s and men’s collections and Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Childrenswear. The star-studded soirée was attended by John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Diane Keaton, Laura Dern, and Lily Collins, to name but a few A-Listers.

Prior to that, Lauren held a show in the Museum of Modern Art in March of 2022 that involved a gallery being transformed into a replica of his Fifth Avenue apartment. Celebs sitting by the runway included Janelle Monáe, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Shalom Harlow, Jessica Chastain, and Tyson Beckford.

Designer’s sketches of the looks Ralph Lauren created for Creed III. Ralph Lauren

Lauren is also hitting the catwalk again internationally. The designer returned to Milan’s men’s calendar this June after a four-year absence. His Purple Label collection, titled “Dolce Vita,” premiered at the magnificent Palazzo Ralph Lauren in Via San Barnaba. (The lavish residence purchased by the designer in 1999.) Lauren has also been busy designing suits for the blockbuster Creed III, creating new watches, and sponsoring Wimbledon.

Just imagine what he has up his tailored sleeve for the upcoming NYFW.