Ralph Lauren Dropped a Digital Winter-Themed Collection Exclusively on Roblox

Ralph Lauren has taken its first steps into the metaverse by launching a digital collection of gender-neutral clothing exclusively for Roblox, an online gaming platform. Within the holiday-themed experience, dubbed “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape,” the avatars can wear up to eight sportswear looks from the brand’s Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives. Select items from the current collections will also be available, with most of the clothing coming in bold colors and sporty graphics. Fans can expect new products to drop weekly, ranging from new looks to limited-edition accessories, and surprise bonus items.

Roblox was launched in 2006 and allows users to program and play games created by others. The Ralph Lauren experience is set against the backdrop of a snowy alpine landscape and offers a variety of activities such as ice-skating, toasting marshmallows, a holiday treasure hunt and warming up next to the fire with customized hot chocolate from Ralph’s Coffee Truck. You’ll also be able to claim rewards by decorating the tree at the center of the winter wonderland alongside fellow players. Ralph Lauren collaborated with Roblox’s community developer, Funomena, which is a creative game design and development studio based in Los Angeles. The duo’s take on the metaverse, or 3-D virtual environment via computer or augmented reality (AR), gives the label’s ’90s-style offerings a modern flair.

“This is the kind of innovation and co-creation that the Roblox platform and technology enable, opening opportunities for brands to build high-quality, authentic and native connections with brand loyalists and new customers globally,” says Christina Wootton, Roblox’s vice president for global brand partnerships, in a statement. And with reportedly over 40 million users daily, the online gaming platform is providing a wide net. This new digital experience is meant to further express Ralph Lauren’s focus on digital innovation, following its virtual store experience that debuted in 2020 allowing you to shop via AR.

“Our engagement in the metaverse is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand which, at its core, has always been about stepping into the worlds of Ralph Lauren,” said Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren’s chief digital and content officer, in a statement. “Our partnership with Roblox builds on years of digital innovation and underlines our belief in the opportunity that virtual spaces and economies present—especially when it comes to the next generation of consumers.”

“The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape” is now live and will run through January 3, 2022. Visit Roblox.com for more details.