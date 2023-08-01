Ralph Lauren Will Soon Offer an IRL Version of the Digital Boot It Debuted in Fortnite

Fortnite and Ralph Lauren are making it easier to match your gaming avatar.

Last October, the online game and New York–based label teamed up to create a “phygital” fashion collection. The drop, offering pieces both in the game and IRL, was inspired by Ralph Lauren’s 1992 Stadium collection that fused auto-racing and aviation concepts together for a performance-ready line. With the launch of Fortnite’s new branded world this week, you’ll be able to get your hands on a pair of boots worn in the game for your own sporty styling.

The Polo x Fortnite P-Wing Boot, as seen in Fortnite Ralph Lauren

Dubbed Race to Greatness, the immersive new world launches on August 3 and features the Polo x Fortnite P-Wing Boot that’s available that same day on RL’s website. Black, red, and white colors used for the footwear pop in gaming stills, as well as the “1992” text displayed along the side of the boot in honor of the original collection’s year of release. A closer look reveals midsole molded “fins” inspired by the jet pack glider from the first Polo Stadium Collection digital outfit.

Race to Greatness plays out on a Polo Pony–shaped island, which is Ralph Lauren’s first exclusively designed digital landscape for Fortnite. Its three unique topographies span Ralph’s Airplane Hangar, the Rocky Mountains, and Grand Forests. All three areas take influences from the designer’s home and garage, plus his previous collections, runways shows, and home collection. One of the zones features The Summit Building, inspired by the “P” of the brand’s P-Wing logo. You’ll spot the Polo x Fortnite P-Wing Boot enclosed in glass at the location.

Left to right: Profile of the right boot featuring the P-Wing logo; a close look at the shoelace details. Ralph Lauren

Only 300 pairs of the Fortnite boot are being made and sold for $250. If you missed last year’s drop of the phygital Polo Stadium Collection, you’ll find its assortment of apparel and cosmetics re-released in the Fortnite Item Shop—for the first two weeks of August—as well. Ralph Lauren is hosting a global livestream event, exclusively on Twitch, to promote its new branded world launch on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. While watching, you can interact with top gamers, plus enjoy feature interviews, games, and challenges with streamers and e-sports stars.