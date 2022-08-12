Ralph Lauren’s New US Open Uniforms Are Made from Upcycled Plastic

Ralph Lauren is making this year’s US Open tennis tournament look very, very good.

The brand, which has been an official sponsor of the event for the last 17 years, revealed its official on-court uniforms for this year’s edition on Friday. You can see them in action at at the games, which will take place in Flushing, NY from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11—or you can buy them for yourself and wear them right now.

The centerpiece of the kit is the official shirt the game’s ball crew will wear on the court, and as in year’s past it’s made out of yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles. The design mirrors the abstract lines of the tennis court as an “exploded print,” and features bold blocks of yellow and orange against a navy blue backdrop. Some of the plastic used to make the shirt comes from Wilson tennis ball cans. The two companies collected 560 pounds of the containers during the 2021 tournament to turn into fabric, and will use this year’s cans for similar purposes.

You can buy all of the ball crew uniform pieces, which range from polo shirting, 6-inch shorts, a jacket, jogger pant and a ball cap. The brand is selling the umpire’s polo shirts and cable knit sweater. But there’s sportswear, too: Ralph Lauren designed a vast assortment of other US Open-specific tees, sweatshirts, bomber jackets and accessories such as hand towels, backpacks and more. This year will also mark the brand’s first as the official sunglass sponsor of the tennis competition. Two styles were designed for the sponsorship and both feature Ralph Lauren’s Pony player alongside the US Open logos in a “shiny Havana colorway.”

Additionally, the fashion brand will offer an extensive new range of customizable graphics you can use to personalize apparel and accessories. The customization offering is a part of Ralph Lauren’s “Create-Your-Own” program which will be available on-site and online. If you have the personalization done at the events, you can go and enjoy the game as you wait. When the items are finished, following a printing process, you’ll receive a text message or email for pickup.

Ralph Lauren has been the Official Outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships since 2005, providing uniforms for over 250 on-court officials and 400 ball crew members, as well as offering a commemorative US Open collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

You can shop the label’s complete US Open collection now on its website. The styles will be available there and at the upcoming tournament from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11.

Click here for more images of the collection.