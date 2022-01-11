Saks Teams Up With 28 Fashion Labels for a Super Bowl-Inspired Capsule Collection

Saks wants to help you look SoCal stylish ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The luxury retailer has collaborated with 28 high-end labels for Game Day Capsules inspired by football’s biggest showdown and the city that’s hosting it: Los Angeles.

The capsules feature 275 limited-edition items, including ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories. The menswear-focused drop showcases designs from Off-White, Reese Cooper, Heron Preston, Versace and more, but it also includes sports-centric merch for women and kids. Each piece is made to reflect LA’s relaxed vibe: Selects from Just Don and Rhude match the city’s laid back street style, while boldy colored pieces from Helmut Lang, Givenchy, and Stone Island channel its scenic views. The collab also nods to Southern California’s temperate climes: Think short-sleeve tees, lightweight shorts, printed bucket hats and variety of kicks.

Denver Broncos’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will front the digital campaign—you’ll see him styled in exclusives from Purple Brand, Reese Cooper and others. According to WWD, the partnership with Jeudy marks the first time Saks has worked with a pro athlete for its Super Bowl initiative.

Notably, Saks isn’t working directly with the National Football League to produce these capsules. Louis Diacomo, senior vice president of men’s for Saks told WWD that “the store believes that by staying independent it has more flexibility in how it can work with fashion brands to execute product.”

Saks plans to showcase the Game Day Capsules via brand activations at various stores throughout the US leading up to game day, which takes place at LA’s SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Beverly Hills location, for instance, will host a denim customization with Ksubi and a football arcade game experience with Bossi Sportwear.

Prices range from $57 to $2,395, so the capsules should have something for everyone. You can shop the full collection in store or on the Saks Fifth Avenue website. May the best-dressed fans win.