Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils the Renovated 40,000-Square-Foot Men’s Floor at Its NYC Flagship Store

Toasts are in order for Saks Fifth Avenue.

On Thursday, the retailer revealed the final result of the long-simmering renovation on the men’s floor at its New York City flagship store. The men’s space, a 40,000-square-foot shopping destination, was partially unveiled last October, as part of a major $250 million overhaul the store is still undergoing. Now that the dust has settled, the seventh-floor men’s department has a brand new look, with 23 new brands added to the space, abd 19 new shop-in-shops that host a spate of luxury brands.

On a tour of the space, Saks senior vice president Louis DiGiacomo explained that offerings from brands such as Sacai, Jil Sander and Casablanca have been added to complement the existing offering from heavyweights including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Bottega Veneta, Burberry and Gucci. “As our customer has been evolving into more fashion, we felt those were powerful fashion brands to add,” he tells Robb Report. “We’re taking this next level with the renovation to be that fashion leader.”

Inside the Gucci store-in-store with vibrant displays that allow the brand’s high-end pieces to pop. Courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks

To the left of the elevators, where you’ll enter the floor, sits an Atrium space that will showcase emerging designers and “new-to-Saks” brands on a revolving basis. A few emerging brands that have been added to the floor so far include Bode, Martine Rose, Undercover, Wales Bonner, Willy Chavarria and Sky High Farm Workwear. The floor also houses Celine’s first shop-in-shop in the US.

Elsewhere, you’ll find Alexander McQueen’s first concept store designed by its creative director Sarah Burton. Palm Angels’ first men’s shop-in-shop in the US can also be found here, alongside Burberry’s first concept store in NYC that mirrors the brand’s Sloane Street flagship store in London. And though there are a number of aesthetics competing for your attention, the space feels harmonious: many of the shop-in-stores are highly individualized, which doesn’t happen in every luxury department store.

To be sure both Saks and the featured brands were happy, the businesses worked together as a team to design each shop-in-shop. More importantly, the Saks Fifth Avenue store planning and design team worked with interior design firm Highland Associates on the overall men’s floor renovations. A modern staircase—set in the middle of the department—connects the sixth and seventh floors to offer a sense of cohesion. Previously blocked windows have been restored and uncovered to let more light into the space.

Mannequins styled in Casablanca offerings near the men’s floor Atrium. Courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks

While the sixth floor is still undergoing renovations, it may be more of a hot spot for men into classic formalwear and tailoring. According to Saks, shops on that level will open on a rolling basis this year with names including Zegna, Ralph Lauren, Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and Isaia. Men’s shoes are also located on the sixth floor in an 8,000-square-foot space featuring more than 60 luxury brands. And Saks’ dedication to its male customer is by design.

“Our men’s business over the last several years, it’s been growing rapidly,” he claims. “We’ve renovated the floor to match what we see as the future of men’s business, our customers and how we want to cater to the new and emerging younger fashion customer, as well as our amazing core and existing customer that’s reemerged post the pandemic and shopping with us.”

From left to right, NBA star James Harden, Rapper Lil Baby, and Saks SVP Louis DiGiacomo at The Saks Man Cocktail Party in NYC. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

In addition to updating its physical space, Saks also added over 125 new brands to its website in 2022. It also recently launched an invite-only men’s brand ambassador program called The Saks Man to better connect with shoppers through unique digital content and in-person experiences.

“The New York store and our stores are a physical representation of our digital client,” says DiGiacomo.