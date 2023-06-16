Cult Tailor Saman Amel Just Launched Its First Ready-to-Wear Shop at Harrods. Here’s a Look Inside.

For the first time since it was founded in 2015, the Swedish custom tailoring brand Saman Amel will offer its ready-to-wear in a physical store. And that store just happens to be one of the world’s most beloved retail destinations.

The Stockholm-based outfit, co-founded by Saman Amel and Dag Granath, has teamed up with London’s Harrods on its first shop-in-store. The space, designed by the Swedish design studio Halleroed, hosts everything from formal tailoring, jackets cut from blends of cashmere and baby camel, silk and cashmere knitwear, and, looking ahead to the autumn, even outerwear. In other words, a complete selection of everything a guy might need for the next few months.

The Harrods -exclusive capsule collection includes formal tailoring and casual knitwear and outerwear. Saman Amel

“Being a custom clothier first and foremost, we have always been invested in helping clients curate their wardrobes in a way that feels elegant and relevant,” Amel tells Robb Report in an email. “For Harrods, we have created a small capsule in a similar manner that covers the entire wardrobe, from formal to casual.”

Halleroed, which designed the shop, also conceived the look of Saman Amel’s atelier in Stockholm, and has previously created retail spaces for brands including Acne Studios and Axel Arigato. To link the London outpost to the brand’s Scandinavian headquarters, custom furniture was commissioned from craftsmen outside of Stockholm. The space is as discerning as the current moment in menswear.

Halleroed designed the space with custom furniture made just outside of Stockholm. Saman Amel

“We are seeing somewhat of a return to elegance on a much broader scale now,” Granath says. “Young people and people that have never thought about tailoring or classic menswear as being relevant for them are now discovering it for the first time. At the same time, people that have a long habit of dressing smartly or elegantly are now repurposing their wardrobes to give them new relevance.”

No matter where you stand on the menswear spectrum, Granath says that Saman Amel aims to address many aspects of a client’s life—going beyond the office and evening affairs. “A well-cut trouser, the right knitwear piece or outerwear becomes super important in this context. It is not about forcing the client into our style like a fashion brand might strive to do, but rather serving the client to his needs while also making suggestions on how his taste and style can progress.”

The new space is as refined as the current moment in menswear, which fans of Saman Amel’s sharp tailoring will no doubt appreciate. Saman Amel

Saman Amel’s new capsule collection is now available at Harrods. You’ll find the exclusive shop-in-shop located in the “Designer Collections 1” department on the second floor for menswear.