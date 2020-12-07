This New Members-Only Menswear Club Lets You Try Out Designer Clothing Before Committing

Seasons NYC may just change your shopping habits for good.

The members-only menswear startup allows you to rent pieces from a curated roster of high-end designers, including Acne Studios, Fear of God, Dries Van Noten and others. It’s only been running for about a year, but it recently raised another $4.3 million in VC funding and is now looking to bring its services beyond New York City to other metropolitan centers like Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.

Though platforms like Rent the Runway are well-established in the womenswear market, the subscription rental model hasn’t made any significant inroads to the men’s space. Seasons is working to change that by appealing to a wide swath of guys interested in style. It has a strong sustainability angle, but it also acts as a great discovery platform: You can’t exactly drop into Neiman Marcus right now to try things on, so renting a handful of pieces to get a sense for fit and proportion is a good way to replicate the in-store experience. And with two tiers of subscriptions, Essential and All Access, starting at $65 and $105 per month, respectively, things are more accessible than ever. Well, with one caveat. You do have to apply and be approved before your sartorial wishes come true.

But going through that extra step will no doubt be worth it to throngs of potential new clients thanks to the designers currently offered. Whether you’re interested in contemporary cult favorites like Bode and Wales Bonner or splashier names like Jacquemus and Marni, Seasons has you covered. What may be even more exciting is the Archive lineup, which includes vintage pieces from the likes of Prada, Gucci and Dior that are more than a little difficult to procure if you were to try and find them on your own.

And all the benefits aren’t simply a one-way street either. Because you have the opportunity to share feedback related to each product you try, you can indirectly help your favorite brands get to know you better. Seasons collects data to help its brand partners better understand their core customers. All of the new analytics tools combined with the novel business model could just turn the current menswear market on its head.