10 Stylish Shoe Essentials for the Well-Heeled Man

While there are many style staples in a man’s wardrobe that can be described as perennially “essential”, there is nothing quite so defining as a man’s shoes. “It’s totally impossible to be well-dressed in cheap shoes,” as the late Savile Row designer Hardy Amies once put it. There are a handful of designs that have never gone out of style since they were first introduced, including the brogue, the oxford, the loafer, and the monk strap—and they should belong in every man’s closet. It’s not just suit-wearing businessmen that should be concerned whether or not they are well-heeled. Start-up guys should also be taking note—even Kevin Systrom has significantly upgraded his look since he sold Instagram for $1 billion in cash and stock.

Here we have chosen the best examples of each style from bespoke and made-to-order brands like Stefano Bemer, Gaziano & Girling, and Corthay to one of the runway’s most discerning fashion brand’s like Tom Ford and age old classics like Hermès and John Lobb.