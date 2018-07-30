5 Lightweight Blazers to Wear Through the Dog Days of Summer

High summer is typically not synonymous with high style. Unless, of course, you’re spending the season moored on some superyacht in the Mediterranean (oh, how we envy you). But for those of us who still need to hit the pavement in August, the short step from the car to the office can leave you feeling less-than put together, even if you have your sharpest blazer on. So, to get you through the most sweltering days of the year in style, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite lightweight blazers. Whether it’s a classic black wool-blend jacket to slip on over your short-sleeve button-down for meetings, or a seersucker striped blazer perfect for chic summer garden parties—these blazers from Ralph Lauren, Canali, Giorgio Armani, and more will carry you through your week in a breeze.