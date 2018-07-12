7 Essentials for Mastering the Sports Luxe Look

The last decade has seen a seismic shift in the way we get dressed. The rise of more casual workplaces (thanks, Silicon Valley) and the freelance economy means that your off-duty wardrobe has never been more in demand. Now more than ever, relaxed fits and comfortable pieces have become more acceptable as weekday wear, and there is no longer an excuse to look bad in your sweats. The rise of sports-luxe style has introduced new designers to the world of fashion—think Vetements, Supreme, and Off-White—and pushed heritage fashion houses like Prada and Valentino to loosen up their aesthetics with high-end casual wear.

The real beauty behind this ever-popular look is having the luxury of relaxing to the max, in and out of the house. These seven laid-back pieces are easygoing staples that you can wear all year round—perfect for travel, amping up your weekend wardrobe, or mixing in with your nine-to-five staples. Whether it’s a simple bomber jacket that will make any outfit a statement or ultra-stylish joggers designed with comfort in mind, lazy days have never looked so chic.