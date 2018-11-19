7 Stylish Gifts for the Well-Dressed Man

Figuring out what to get the sartorially obsessed gent on your list can be tough. After all, his tastes are exacting, and if he’s said he likes something, he’s probably already snapped it up for himself. This year, we’re helping you to think outside of the box, tracking down gifts that are supremely stylish, but may not be things your fashionisto would indulge himself with on a regular shopping spree. Read on to discover seven gifts—ranging from seriously luxe loungewear to technology-driven fragrance—that are sure to please even the most discerning dressers.