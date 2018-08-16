The Collapsible-Back Loafer Is the Ultimate Transitional Shoe

When it comes to a shoe like the loafer, classic is often best (which is why they made the cut of one of our top 10 must-have styles). But over the past few seasons, designers have been putting a thoroughly casual stamp on the typically polished style—rolling out pairs that are easier to slip on than ever. The new version looks like a standard loafer from the front, but small diagonal seams around the heel reveal a subtle trick: collapsible backs. Wear them like a typical loafer on days when you have meetings, and then step the back down to make things a bit more casual as you head out to happy hour. With the following five styles from Gucci, Loewe, and more, the choice is yours.