Six Ways to Ditch Your Blazer for a Double-Breasted Cardigan

Though designers are going to almost sci-fi lengths to make their tailoring more comfortable—engineering new high-tech fabrics that are deliciously soft, high-stretch, and breathable—there are still some days when even your favorite sport coat can feel like a straightjacket. Luckily for you, this season the double-breasted cardigan has proved popular, with purveyors of both luxe casualwear and sharp tailoring putting their spin on the classic style. The result? Sweaters that are sharp enough to stand in for your blazer at the office or out for post-meeting drinks, but every bit as cozy as your off-duty cashmere.