Five Tropical Print Pieces to Get You on Island Time

Slipping on a tropical print elicits a very specific feeling: it gets you in that vacation state of mind, evoking an easy kind of nostalgia for Slim Aarons-era backyard barbeques and cocktail-fueled pool parties. And the bold pattern can kick up an otherwise plain outfit in a snap, giving your go-to chinos or light-wash jeans an instant jolt of personality. These five lush styles from brands like Louis Vuitton and Paul Smith will get you on island time—even if you’re stuck in midtown Manhattan.