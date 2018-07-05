How to Navigate the 1980s Comeback in Style

Though the 1980s certainly birthed its fair share of questionable trends (looking at you, neon and acid-wash jeans), it wasn’t all bad, as the decade also saw the rise of the power suit and helped chart out the modern prepster look. This season, the era proved to be especially fertile ground for designers—with bold geometric prints, strong-shouldered suits, and pieces that nod to the early moguls of hip-hop all walking down the runway. And the penchant for retro pieces doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon, with 80s–inspired looks cropping up across the fall collections that will hit shelves over the next few months. With this in mind, we’ve pulled together six of our favorite pieces inspired by the decade. Each winks to moments like Tom Cruise’s iconic Risky Buisness wayfarers and Gordon Gecko-esque pinstriped power suits—without looking like you just dug them out from your father’s closet.