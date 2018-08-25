Game, Set, Match: What to Wear to the U.S. Open

Though decidedly more casual than its counterparts overseas (no Wimbledon whites required here), the U.S. Open, happening now through September 9th on the outskirts of New York City, still provides plenty of opportunity flex your sartorial muscles. After all, the relationship between tennis and fashion runs deep. And while you could make like your favorite player and don an athletics-inspired kit (we particularly like the sharp ones from Jacques, a young brand helmed by an ex-player), the following five pieces provide inspiration to dress things up just a little bit.

From tennis-inspired pieces by Thom Browne to the perfect old-school sneaker, read on to discover what to wear should you be hitting the courts to cheer on Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.