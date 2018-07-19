5 Espadrilles Your Feet Can Live in for the Rest of the Summer

The hottest months of summer are upon us, and while the balmy weather is great for our social calendar, getting dressed in anything but a bold pair of swim shorts on those scorching hot days can be unthinkable. So on days when a pair of slide sandals just won’t cut it, slip on a pair of espadrilles instead. The lightweight style nestles nicely in between your go-to casual-Friday footwear and your laid-back summer wardrobe—meaning you stay looking sharp no matter how high the temperatures rise. From a sporty lace-up perfect for your casual weekend wardrobe to a breezy perforated style, read on to discover the five espadrilles to kick it in for the rest of the season.