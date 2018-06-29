Mr Porter’s Chris Wallace Breaks Down 7 Summer Essentials

It’s not a groundbreaking observation that the men behind Mr Porter know a thing or two about getting dressed. The e-tailer, which has blazed a dizzyingly successful trail in menswear since it launched in 2011 (inspiring other bastions of luxury like Moda Operandi to enter into the space with men’s offerings of its own), stocks a diverse range of brands both big and small—making it an endlessly useful resource for the sartorially inclined. And no one knows his way around Mr Porter’s closet better than Chris Wallace, the U.S. editor of the company’s Journal. Here, we tapped Wallace for advice on how to navigate everything summer throws your way in style. Read on to discover his top picks for the beach, boardroom, and beyond.