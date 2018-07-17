A Fashion Lover’s Guide to Packing for Safari

Visions of Out of Africa–style safaris have long been a wellspring of inspiration for designers—think khaki and olive belted jackets, worn-in leathers, and airy linens. But figuring out what to wear while you are actually out in the bush is a different story. Sure, you may be staying at a seriously luxe lodge (if you could use a bit of travel inspiration, these stylish camps are a few of our current favorites), but you’ll need to pack your bag with pieces that are as functional as they are fashionable. From practical sneakers and Africa-inspired sunglasses to the classic safari jacket, read on to discover seven essentials that will keep you cool and comfortable while on that adventure of a lifetime.