Navigate the High Seas in Style with these 5 Ocean-Ready Essentials

Nothing takes advantage of July’s blinding blue skies and sunny weather quite like a sailing excursion. Whether you’re taking a short joy ride down the Atlantic Seaboard or are chartering a megayacht on the Mediterranean, you’re going to need a getaway bag full of essentials that will take you from day to night, deck to dock, and sun to storm. Comfort of course is key—and each of the following five pieces will keep you feeling relaxed and looking pulled together—no matter how rough the seas may get (or how much you’ve over-indulged).