Summer Essentials for the Beach and Beyond

If you don’t have your summer vacations plans already in order, let these pops of color and handcrafted accessories start inspiring your next jaunt to Katikies in Mykonos or Costa Rica’s Iguana Surf Hotel. This season, swimwear designers were all about color and graphics like Isaia’s masculine florals on cherry red or a tri-color geometric pattern on a pair of James Bond-approved trunks from Orlebar Brown. Mid-thigh is still the length of choice for most men, but for those that couldn’t quite outgrow the board short, Onia’s slightly longer swim shorts should be the perfect upgrade. Meanwhile men are embracing espadrilles beachside and the latest supple versions form Tom Ford, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Jimmy Choo are a much more stylish (and comfortable) alternative to the flip-flop or the pervasive boat shoe. But when it comes to shade, the Panama hat never goes out of style and traditional hat makers like Borsalino and Tesi are still on top and in eyewear it’s the boutique artisanal brands like Jacques Marie Mage and Blake Kuwahara that are turning eyes. Summer, as you can see, isn’t over yet.