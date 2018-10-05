6 Unexpected Ways to Wear Corduroy

Whether you like it or not, corduroy isn’t going anywhere. The nubby, retro fabric exploded back onto the menswear scene a few years ago—with designers whipping it into everything from cozy coats to modern twists on the cord suit favored by mid-century academics (see Drake’s latest collection for a prime example of the latter). With this in mind, we’ve scoured the internet for our favorite corduroy pieces that bring fresh energy to the trend. Read on for a bit of shopping inspiration—from an unexpected accessory to a surprisingly sharp blazer—no one will blame you for adding a corduroy piece or two to your cart.