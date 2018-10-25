Cozy Essentials to Pack for Your Next Fall Getaway

Fall weekends upstate are wanderlust-stoking for a multitude of reasons—the impeccably designed hotels, the slower pace, and the afternoons spent outside in the vibrant yellow and orange foliage that turn into evenings curled up by the fire (a requisite of those aforementioned hotels). And the opportunity to lean into the best of cozy fall fashion is a welcome bonus, too. But if you need a little bit of inspiration in the packing department, we’ve got you covered: read on to discover our countryside-ready picks—from leaf-crunching boots to statement-making knitwear—and the getaway bag to pack them all up in.