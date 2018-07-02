Goal! 5 World Cup–Inspired Pieces to Wear While Cheering on Your Team

The World Cup is in full swing and, for soccer fans, this is the most wonderful time of the year. Soccer players (or footballers, to the rest of the world) have always been a particularly stylish bunch and, especially this World Cup, they’ve stepped their sartorial game up to new heights. Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp and Presnel Kimpembe (who, along with their teammates inspired PSG’s collaboration with shoemaker George Esquivel, which launched last fall), Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba are just a few of the players that have emerged as style stars off the field. Designers have followed suit with a slew of capsule collections that nod to the world’s favorite sport, but are chic enough to be worn long past game day. So, rather than a basic jersey or schlumpy t-shirt, show your team spirit by sporting one of these winning World Cup–inspired styles.