Stella McCartney’s New Genderless Collection Gives Classic Tailoring a Streetwear Twist

After leading the charge with sustainability, Stella McCartney has set her sights on gender fluidity. The British designer, who launched her eponymous fashion house in 2001, has just unveiled a new line of gender-neutral garb to be enjoyed by one and all.

The Stella McCartney Shared capsule, which launches globally this week, takes the label’s trademark tailoring and gives it a streetwear twist by adding boxy silhouettes and psychedelic prints. Geared towards Gen Z, the progressive edit bucks gender binary and is made from eco-conscious materials, naturally. It features tailored trenches, knits and tees that are covered with bold, illustrated prints by comic-book artist Will Sweeney.

“Youth today are naturally open-minded and fluid with gender,” McCartney told WWD. “How they inclusively celebrate diversity and individuality is beautiful, using self-expression to affect social change, rising up collectively in the face of global social unrest and the climate crisis, to create the world they want to see.”

Indeed, Gen Z is the most diverse generation in American history and is far more accepting of non-binary gender identities than its predecessors. Furthermore, climate change ranks as the youngsters’ biggest concern. Thus, the genderless, eco-friendly collection aligns with its core values.

The pieces are utilitarian by design and offer a roomy fit that works with any figure. The parkas are made from recycled polyester, while the tees and sweatshirts are crafted from 100 percent organic cotton. (This requires up to 70 percent less water than conventional cotton and is free of toxic chemicals and harmful pesticides.)

Standout items include the multi-colored hiking boots, which are destined to look great at requisite protests, and a puffer coat that will keep you looking stylish in winter months. Prices start at $325 for a tee, $550 for a sweatshirt, $695 for a hoodie and $615 for the shoes.

“Our clothing has always playfully, rebelliously riffed on the dichotomy between masculine and feminine energies, and this capsule refreshed it for a rising generation with shared values and aesthetics,” said McCartney.

Stella McCartney Shared will be available online and in the label’s directly operated stores worldwide from September 1.