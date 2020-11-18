Supreme and Stone Island Team Up Again for an Outerwear-Focused Collection That’s Ready for Winter

Supreme is fashion’s current king of collaborations. While the streetwear brand has produced many such one-off partnerships, it’s always interesting to see what happens when it develops a long-term relationship with another brand. If the sixth collab with Stone Island is any proof, things only get better with time.

Stone Island specializes in a particular kind of burnished sportswear that looks equally at home hiking in the woods as it does on the world’s busiest city streets. It is constantly experimenting with textiles and unique finishes, both of which feature strongly in this new lineup. And, because this is a collection developed for the chilliest time of year, there is an emphasis on outerwear.

One of the warm standouts is the nappa sheepskin parka, which was hand-painted and then polished to protect the inner face. The back features a co-branded compass logo made from rubber that was carefully cut and bonded.

Another choice topper is the down jacket made from special nylon woven with an ultra-tight weave for maximum insulation. Its exterior has a camouflage-like pattern but one made with a splatter finish inspired by paintballing. Each example is unique as colors are shot at the finished garment to create a one of a kind design.

More than just outerwear, the capsule also offers sweats and other casual basics, like tees, made from premium cotton, many given the same paintball treatment as the coats and jackets in the collection. But that is not the only finish available. The blouson, trousers and crusher hat are treated with special resins prior to being garment dyed so the completed product has a subtle frosted appearance. Sweatshirts and cargo sweat shorts made from cotton fleece also have a novel appearance thanks to a brushed exterior that is then pigment printed with an archival Stone Island striped motif.

The new collection from Stone Island and Supreme is available in North America and Europe beginning November 19 followed by its release on November 21 in the Far East.