A Tech-Savvy Blazer Is the Ultimate Solution to Summer Suiting

Though suits with souped-up features have long been a mainstay in closets (with brands like Ermenegildo Zegna leading the way with the introduction of its boundary-pushing Techmerino fabric), this year has seen the genre advance in leaps and bounds. More and more brands are getting into the fray—with the likes of Kiton, Corneliani, and Canali designing suits tailored to fit not only the body of the modern man but also every aspect of 21st-century life.

One of the latest old-world brands to wade into this tech-savvy sphere is Luigi Bianchi Mantova. Part of the family-owned Lubiam group, the 107-year-old atelier has long been a staple for in-the-know sartorialists thanks to its stable of classically stylish suits, all of which are still handcrafted in the same Mantova factory they’ve always been. And this season, the brand has augmented its lineup of exquisitely cut blazers—which come in colors and patterns ranging from dandy to demure (think tweedy checks in hunter green and sky blue, and refined pinstripes)—partnering with the fabric experts at Fratelli Tallia di Delfino to create styles that combine form and function.

The resulting Luigi Bianchi Mantova jacket in Fratelli Tallia Delfino 360° (from $800, available at Ziani in New York City) has been designed to weather whatever is thrown at you—from over-air-conditioned offices and sweltering afternoon weddings to jam-packed travel itineraries. Fratelli Tallia di Delfino’s fabric features a remarkable amount of stretch, which means it will flow with your body as you move and you’ll feel comfortable no matter how long you’ve had it on. Before being handed off to the tailors at Luigi Bianchi Mantova, the fabric was also given water-resistant and anti-bacterial treatments to keep you as protected as possible.

Once on the cutting tables in Mantova, the fabric is whipped into a jacket by the brand’s team. And while simple on the outside, it reveals a host of surprising tricks as you slip it on. The classic navy piece is only half-lined, meaning you’ll be able to take full advantage of the fabric’s breathable technology. The parts that are lined serve far more than to add a dose of structure, as seven interior pockets have been incorporated throughout and are designed to hold everything from your phone (complete with a small opening for your headphones) to your sunglasses and passport. So now you can ditch the briefcase—and survive the rest of summer suiting without breaking a sweat.