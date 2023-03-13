How to Wear Suits in the Summer Without Breaking a Sweat, According to a Menswear Pro

Men likely know this problem well: During the colder months, dressing fashionably comes easily. You have layers to play around with, and rich, sumptuous fabrics such as velvet, cashmere and corduroy just feel right in the winter. But when the temperature rises, you have fewer options at hand—and as a result, style can suffer.

It doesn’t have to be that way, though. At Robb Report’s House of Robb during South by Southwest, editor in chief Paul Croughton sat down with Matt Woodruff, the creative director of the bespoke brand J. Mueser. Woodruff shared his thoughts on dressing stylishly during the summer, when it simply “isn’t as much fun” to put on clothes, as he said. Below, we outline his five tips for looking stylish while staying cool.

Matt Woodruff Todd Ritondaro

Start With a Solid Foundation: A Summer-Friendly Jacket

You need a good base before you can get any more creative, and Woodruff thinks that the best place to start is with your jacket. You’ll want to find one that you can throw on no matter the occasion, whether that’s a daytime meeting or a garden wedding. For example, you might opt for a linen jacket, lightly lined throughout, or you could go slightly more casual with a shirt-jacket style.



Going for a more casual—though no less elegant—jacket is a great option for summer dressing. Woodruff is particularly fond of J. Mueser’s take on the safari jacket. A little bit like a chore coat but more put together, the brand’s version is made of lightweight suede and comes completely unlined. It’s a subtle statement piece perfect for the warmer months. Whichever route you choose, just make sure that you can wear your jacket during August without sweating through it.

Fabrication Is Key

Half of the battle during the summer is the fabric. Rather than a heavy cloth, seek out breathable fabrics such as wool-denim blends. Those drape nicely and come with a flat finish, and they still have body without making you too warm. Another quintessential summer fabric is, of course, linen. Many people may have an aversion to the weave because of the way it inevitably wrinkles, but Woodruff noted that you have to “embrace those characteristics… and understand that it’s part of the story.”

J. Mueser’s lightweight fabric Todd Ritondaro

Shirting: From Cotton-Linen Blends to Camp Collars

Once you have your jacket, you’ll need something to wear underneath it, but you’ll also want a shirt sharp enough to stand on its own, uncovered. A tailored shirt that fits you well will feel like a complete look even without a jacket. Cotton-linen blends or linens are great for this, as is a western-style shirt done in lightweight denim.

And pay some attention to the collar. A Cuban collar or camp collar, which isn’t designed to button all the way to the top, is comfortable to wear and frames the face nicely—especially important since you might opt out of wearing a tie in 95-degree weather.

A selection of J. Mueser’s summer suiting Todd Ritondaro

Use Tailored Trousers to Frame the Simple Look

Trousers are a great place to focus if you want to appear like you’ve put some thought into what you’re wearing—even when you’re not actually donning that many pieces. With just a T-shirt and a pair of sneakers, a tailored pair will make you feel more elegant and elevate your look. Woodruff emphasized pieces with a pleat or two or an extended waistband, which creates a cleaner-looking waistline.

As for whether to finish off those trousers with a pair of socks, Woodruff is partial to the loafers-sans-socks look, although it’s not a hard and fast rule for him. So if that’s your thing, feel free to accessorize to your heart’s content.