Sunspel’s New Collaboration With Lemaire Proves the French and the Brits Can Do Beautiful Things Together

If you’re the kind of person who takes their leisure seriously, it’s hard not to appreciate the new collaboration between Sunspel—makers of Britain’s finest t-shirts—and the French luxury brand Lemaire.

The two companies have worked together before, and their second capsule collection, available August 15, continues that partnership with brilliant results. The Lemaire design team, led by former Hermès artistic director Christophe Lemaire, took inspiration from the Sunspel archives—an impact you’ll see most clearly in two pajama-style sets, inspired by the green marbled effect found on two vintage ledgers.

Sunspel, known for its commitment to developing standout fabrics, worked with Lemaire to develop the ribbed cotton applied to t-shirts and a roll-neck sweater that’s right on time for early fall. It means that these garments look deceptively simple but offer a quiet and tactile luxury that you’ll appreciate while the garments are on, and others won’t really notice until they get up close.

“When we do a collaboration we like to work with brands that have a similar attitude,” said Nicholas Brooke, Sunspel’s chief executive, in a statement. “Lemaire is one such brand, and after visiting our archive they brought their discerning design and attention to detail to the development of some really interesting pieces. Two articles caught their eye—our archive fabrics and pajama sets. It is a testament to the innovative attitude of our founder that fabrics developed over 100 years ago can be reworked today in high fashion styles. It is also great when fashion designers turn to companies like ours, where the focus has always been on quality and fabric development.”

This is one of a series of standout collaborations for Sunspel. Last year, the brand partnered with Ian Fleming’s estate to create a line of basics inspired by James Bond. The brand has also created exclusive products for Richard James, Paul Smith and Thom Browne, among other design greats.