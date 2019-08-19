Supreme and Honda Made a Dirt Bike and It’s Part of Their Fall Collection

Supreme’s latest collection for fall 2019 is set to drop soon, but it’s the luxury streetwear brand’s wide range of accessories that steal the show. A quick glance at the offering reveals a slew of collaborations between Supreme and a variety of other companies, including Honda, Pyrex and Timex.

The line-up includes the kinds of things you’d traditionally refer to as accessories, like co-branded Kent hairbrushes and keychains, but there are also big ticket items that would normally find other classification, like Baccarat champagne flutes and even a red Honda dirtbike. Per our friends at Hypebeast, the bike utilizes the Japanese automaker’s CRF 250R off-road model, and is made up of 79mm bore and 50.9mm stroke lengths for high revving performance. Other features include HRC launch control capabilities and a Showa® spring fork for precise handling and balance.

There are, of course, items that feel tailor-made for the vast Supreme collector community, including GSM unlocked BLU Burner phones with flashy Supreme branding on display, as well as a leopard-print Wassily chair, the tubular steel and leather armchair designed by Marcel Breuer in 1925.

Outdoor enthusiasts will gravitate toward several items on offer here, including Supreme-branded water bottles, utilitarian backpacks, and Tsubota pearl lighters. For skaters, a collaboration with the Amsterdam-based graffiti artist Delta takes form in skateboards designed with his artwork. A pair of camo long johns and matching thermal top make up the clothing portion of this assortment (as well as a pair of bright red crew socks). Fanny packs, rucksacks and pouches come in a variety of colors, and there is also a leather version of the brand’s backpack and carryall bag available.

But it’s the novelty items that capture the more playful aspect of this collection, such as a red voodoo doll with phrases such as “No Future” and “Eternal pain” listed on its pinpoints. A pair of ping pong paddles by Butterfly, a Pyrex measuring cup, and Post-It notes with “sign here” flag arrows all serve to underline the message: Anything can be an accessory with the right attitude.