Supreme and Pucci Are About to Drop One of This Year’s Brightest Menswear Collabs

There’s a funky fresh streetwear collaboration headed your way.

Supreme is launching a kaleidoscopic capsule collection in collaboration with Emilio Pucci this week. Available on June 10 in the US and on June 12 in Japan, the drop will render a variety of men’s clothing in in three colorways that feature archival prints from Pucci’s 1970 Fantasia and 1965 Tulipani collections. This means everything from short- and long-sleeved t-shirts to soccer jerseys and a smoking jacket. And true to both companies’ long histories as lifestyle brands, the collection will also include a range of accessories like sunglasses, caps, belts and lighters.

Supreme and the Florentine-based Maison both posted an image of skateboarder and music producer Sage Elsesser wearing an outfit from the vibrant collection to their social feeds on Sunday. In the image, Elsesser is wearing the jersey shorts with an elastic waistband and a coordinating boxy shirt in one of Pucci’s eye-catching prints. The reaction, as the kids might say, was fire—literally. The comment sections of both posts quickly filled up with flame emojis.

This won’t be the first time Supreme has surprised and delighted its legion of dedicated fans with news of a high-end collaboration. Just last year, the label partnered with Yohji Yamamoto to produce graphic tees and hoodies. And in 2017, the brand joined forces with Louis Vuitton and produced a highly sought-after capsule collection that included hoodies, luggage and gear drenched in the label’s signature red color. The new Pucci collaboration, however, tastefully plays up “The Prince of Prints” title given to Emilio Pucci himself long ago.

The Italian designer opened his first shop in 1950 and named it La Canzone del Mare. The shop was dedicated to resort clothing and embraced the American idea of a new luxury sportswear. Pucci created elegant pieces for international jet setters, often experimenting with fluid shapes and comfortable fabrics—to say nothing of his vibrant patterns. The swirling, kaleidoscopic prints used throughout the Supreme collaboration represent a long-standing symbol of the designer—passed down from recent creative directors of the house such as Peter Dundas and Massimo Giorgetti.

According to WWD, the new Supreme store in Milan—the first opened by the brand in Italy—may also carry the Supreme x Emilio Pucci capsule collection. So, if you’d like to add any of these fun color block pieces to your wardrobe, set your alarms now for June 10th and head over to Supreme.com or the Emilio Pucci website for more information.

Check out more images of the Supreme x Emilio Pucci capsule collection below.