Supreme and Takashi Murakami Designed a T-Shirt and Sales Will Go to Covid-19 Relief

In terms of collabs, there may be no more perfect partnership than Supreme and Takashi Murakami, nor a more perfect reason to collaborate than this. The streetwear powerhouse has just announced it will release a new box logo tee emblazoned with original artwork by Murakami to aid with Covid-19 relief.

The tee, which is only available online in the US and Canada, will drop on Friday, April 24. It’s priced at $60, which is slightly higher than an average Supreme t-shirt, but we can’t imagine the label will have any issue selling the one-of-kind design. Not only does it feature the contemporary Japanese artist’s iconic flowers and skulls motif, but it’s also got “Covid-19 Relief Fund 2020” on the back to commemorate your contribution to a worthy cause.

The tee was created specifically to help youth and families facing homelessness during the pandemic; Supreme is donating 100 percent of profits to HELP USA. This non-profit was established by now-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo back in 1986 to address the nation’s growing homelessness crisis, but is currently focusing its efforts on helping the vulnerable individuals most affected by the deadly virus.

The charity is sure to get to one helluva cash injection thanks to Supreme. The box logo tee is especially coveted among hypebeasts and routinely attracts a ton of interest. On top of that, the label’s limited releases never fail to attract fervor. Hopefully, this time ‘round, Supreme relaxes its ultra-exclusive ethos just a little and rolls out a bigger amount of shirts, which would result in a larger donation—and curb some of the inclinations to re-list this item on the secondary market. After all, once something like this hits eBay, there’s no guarantee the rest of the profits will get donated.

The Supreme x Takashi Murakami Charity Box Logo Tee will be available online this Friday, probably around 11am (that’s the regular drop time). Be prepared, they’re sure to go fast.