Supreme’s New Collaboration With The North Face Is Right on Time for Winter

These days, it only takes a casual glance at your weather app to recognize the inevitable––winter is coming. To ensure that your insulation from those bitter temperatures is as stylish as it is practical, Supreme has partnered with The North Face on some serious cold-weather gear.

Considering the upcoming season, it shoul00000000000000d come as no surprise that the bulk of the lineup centers around outerwear. These styles––including the Summit Series Himalayan Parka, Mountain Jacket and Hooded Fleece Jacket––provide the foundation of the collection which is complemented by rugged accessories and even a backpack.

Sure to attract fans of the New York-based skatewear brand, every coat and jacket feature strong Supreme branding with a contrasting “S” winding its way across the front and back. But that wouldn’t mean much if these garments weren’t also constructed to keep inclement weather at bay. The Summit Series Himalayan Parka has an of-the-moment ’90s feel with an oversized silhouette cut from water-resistant ripstop fabric. This is in turn filled with 800-Fill down insulation toasty enough to allow for proper rock climbing in the most frigid conditions.

No less tough but definitely on the lighter end of the spectrum is the Mountain Jacket with its fully seam-sealed Dryvent nylon shell. The small but crucial choice to seal the seams not only prevents water or snow from leaking in, but also effectively combats high winds. Like its previously mentioned heavy-duty cousin, it has a somewhat boxy, relaxed silhouette that’s easy to layer over chunky knit sweaters and other seasonal apparel but still manages to have less bulk overall. And it wouldn’t be The North Face without at least one fleece in the bunch, and this one is like wrapping yourself in the best kind of blanket.

Because your hands need just as much protection when things get truly frigid, the partners developed special oversized mitts with 550-Fill down insulation and Heatseeker™ Eco insulation in the palms. But should you decide to truly brave the elements embarking on a camping trip even when temperatures plunge and need full-body protection, the Dolomite 3S-20° Sleeping bag is water- and wind-resistant with the same tough insulation found elsewhere in the capsule.

Supreme x The North Face’s Fall 2020 will be available on Supreme’s e-commerce shop on October 29th worldwide, except for Japan where it will be available two days later on the 31st.