The 18 Best New Menswear to Buy This Week

If you felt the first glimmer of hope (in other words, a hint of fall) in the air this week, you weren’t alone. Slightly cooler temperatures in parts of the country have us, and some of our favorite brands and retailers, thinking about fall. One of the most common ways we see this playing out in this week’s new arrivals is through texture. Some of our favorite silhouettes, like Outerknown’s excellent SEA Jeans and The Armoury’s safari jacket, are being cut from interesting new materials. Elsewhere, brands like APC and Ralph Lauren’s Double RL are already dropping some of their most covetable outerwear for the season ahead. Below, a few items to get you in the mood for fall.

Double RL Marshall Leather Jacket

Inspired by Marlon Brando’s iconic leather jacket from the 1953 film The Wild One, Double RL’s new moto jacket is lined with satin and cut from rugged leather that’s been slightly distressed for a worn-in look. Which means it already looks like a perfectly weathered leather jacket right off the rack. All that’s left is for you to go and make memories of your own in it.

Buy Now: $1,900

Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit Selvedge Jeans

Produced with the best possible ethical and environmental standards possible (they’re cut, sewn and washed in the world’s most sustainable denim factory), Outerknown’s S.E.A. selvedge jeans are the perfect pair for those who want to ensure they’re buying a product that not only fits great, but is great too. The ambassador fit is the goldilocks of their jean offerings: slim without feeling like leggings, but not 90s-era baggy either. And should anything happen to them, they’re guaranteed for life.

Buy Now: $168

Kenzo Tiger Intarsia Sweatshirt

There are layers to this garment: while it has the traditional intarsia knitting of a high-end sweater, the ribbed cuffs pull it ever so slightly into sportif sweatshirt territory. But arguably the most arresting thing about this garment is the tiger knitted right onto the front of it, a new take on the more graphic logo Kenzo has used in seasons past.

Buy Now: $569

Todd Snyder Rugby Sweatshirt

Made from a 16oz French terry for both warmth and comfort, Todd Snyder’s rugby sweatshirt is a cool upgrade on a standard rugby polo that you’ll able to wear well into winter. Our favorite detail is the sporty ribbing at the bottom of the cuffs and body, which give the piece a refined collegiate feel.

Buy Now: $138

A.P.C. Bronze Wool Flight Jacket

A flight jacket is one of those classic menswear staples that never goes out of style, no matter the decade. And one that’s as well crafted as this version from A.P.C. is sure to last for years and years, while still making you look cooler than cool. The rich brown wool contrasts nicely with shearling collar to create an enviable piece.

Buy Now: $645

Saint Laurent Nino Suede Jodhpur Boot

Saint Laurent has proven time and again that it can make truly superlative footwear. Case in point: the Nino suede jodphur boot. A throwback to riding boots of old, it’s elevated by a fantastic looking design, best-in-class suede and a comfortable crepe sole. It’s a sharp upgrade from the suede boots you’re already used to wearing, and one that will absolutely set you apart in a crowd.

Buy Now: $919

The Armoury Wool-Silk Seersucker Safari Jacket

Every now and again, you see a piece of menswear that just completely rewires your preconceived notions about how a piece of clothing is designed and assembled. This wool and silk seersucker (!) safari jacket from The Armoury did just that, cutting a classic shape from an unexpected combination of materials. They give it a visual and tactile texture that’s undeniably interesting, and a drape that looks and feels great when it’s on.

Buy Now: $700

Polo Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Wool Sweater

If you don’t have a Fair Isle sweater for fall yet, buy this one now and thank us later.

Buy Now: $300

Rota Higher-Rise Navy Lightweight Wool Trousers

Handmade in Italy, these trousers have a classic higher stance at the natural waist and side adjuster tabs for a classic look. They’re versatile enough to pair with your existing clothes, which makes them a good entry point for this increasingly important menswear silhouette.

Buy Now: $455

Francesco Maglia Checked Wood-Handle Umbrella

Entirely handcrafted in a workshop near Milan, Francesco Maglia’s umbrellas are the gold standard when it comes to luxury rain protection. The whole handle is made from one singular piece of wood that’s fashioned into the shaft and handle. While the firm offers a variety of different patterns, this green and navy check feels universally classic.

Buy Now: $352

Theory Textured-Knit Wool and Alpaca-Blend Rollneck Sweater

Theory’s textured rollneck exudes major comfy vibes, which will undoubtedly come in handy on cool fall weekends when you have to leave the house.

Buy Now: $555

Billy Reid Suede Sportcoat

Made entirely from suede, this Billy Reid sportcoat doesn’t skimp on luxury or style. It is pretty minimalist in its construction, but that just lets the real feature—that stunning chocolate suede—do most of the talking.

Buy Now: $1,250

Saturdays NYC Howard Denim Shirt

Camp collar shirts firmly look like they’re not going anywhere, even as temperatures fall. This denim version from Saturdays NYC has a utilitarian vibe, and a weight that will help it work well as a layering piece.

Buy Now: $150

Brunello Cucinelli Down Vest

The downside of anything with down in it is that more often than not, you’re left looking like the Michelin Man whenever you wear it. Brunello Cucinelli’s down vest avoids that issue completely, opting for a tailored expression that will work well on its own or layered underneath a topcoat.

Buy Now: $1,595

Duke and Dexter Duke Loafers

Crafted with a fun and unique shaggy suede, these loafers from Duke and Dexter feature a, rich dark texture that will work just as well with denim as it does with casual tailoring.

Buy Now: $250

Jonas Studio High Seas Aventurine Bracelet

If you’re part of the wave of guys getting into jewelry, take note of Jonas Studio and its new Dakota collection, named for the iconic New York apartment building and the rich bohemians who’ve called it home. This piece, like the rest, is hand beaded and intentionally asymmetrical, which gives it a definite visual appeal.

Buy Now: $235