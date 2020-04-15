The Anthology’s New T-Shirts Are One of the Most Stylish Ways to Donate to Covid-19 Relief

These are difficult times for everyone in the world of menswear. Stores are closed, trunk shows canceled and factories shuttered. Scaling back operations for the safety of workers and customers is the right priority, but it brings challenges of its own. One silver lining is the spirit of charity and collaboration that is emerging in response.

This week, Buzz Tang and Andy Chong of bespoke tailoring brand The Anthology announced the launch of their second ready-to-wear product—a knit t-shirt—and dedicated 100 percent of profits from the 300-piece run to Covid-19 relief charities.

The tee has a distinctive design, cut shorter in the body with a high, round neck and thick ribbing at the hem. There are echoes of vintage sportswear here, and Laurence Fellows mid-century flair. It’s the work of guys immersed in the history of menswear, but also committed to making classic style relevant and accessible. While the design may be inspired by the past, it’s an easily wearable basic for today. On the one hand, the shorter body makes this a natural partner for high-waisted trousers, preserving the elegantly lengthened leg—and the elegance of 1950s leisurewear. On the other hand, the ribbing allows the tee to sit on the hem without needing to be tucked, making it unfussy and simple to wear in a variety of contexts.

This is a versatile cotton tee with the sensibility of quality knitwear, able to hold its own with jeans, chinos and tailored trousers, and everything in between. It’s made from a breathable, organically farmed cotton, tumble washed for a silky finish, and available in cream, mustard and navy for $90 each.

All proceeds will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.