The 17 Best New Pieces of Luxury Menswear to Buy This Week

If you haven’t started planning new acquisitions for fall just yet, fret not: brands like APC, Stone Island, Dries Van Noten and others have only just begun to put their new wares on shelves and racks around the world. This week’s new arrivals include a pretty sharp pajama-chore jacket mashup, bespoke sneakers that take a walk on the wild side and a belt with just the right amount of yee-haw.

A.P.C. Contrast-Tipped Wool-Flannel Jacket

In an increasingly casual world, there’s a lot of temptation to leave the house in your pajamas. But we’re not all Julian Schnabel. Which might be why this APC jacket, cut from heavy-duty wool with the same white piping you’ll find on better sleeping shirts, feels so appealing. It’s the best of both worlds and a totally unique take on the fall chore jacket all at the same time.

Buy Now: $525

Monfrère Straight Leg Jeans

The recent popularity of lighter denim washes proves they’re just as versatile (and just as hardworking) as their dark-wash cousins. If you sat on the bench last fall, now’s the time to snag a pair of your own. These, from Monfrère (founded by a member of the family that brought us the beloved denim house J.Brand), look bluer than the sky and are made with just the right amount of stretch, so you never need to worry about them being too stiff.

Buy Now: $248

Dries Van Noten Wool Rollneck Sweater

While this Dries Van Noten wool rollneck sweater will keep you (and your neck) super warm, we’re completely taken by the very subtle pattern it puts on display. It looks like a more charming version of television static, and it’ll be a definite conversation starter, no matter where you wear it.

Buy Now: $825

Taylor Stitch Weatherproof Suede Moto Boot

Taylor Stitch’s Moto boot comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect out of a boot (Goodyear Storm welting, Vibram soles) and some you wouldn’t (waterproof suede and no break-in time). Altogether, it’s just a beautiful looking boot (the contrast stitching looks great paired with that chocolate suede) that you can buy and wear all fall and winter long without worry.

Buy Now: $348

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Embossed Suede Newsboy Jacket

Made in Italy from an extremely high-quality brown calf suede, Ralph Lauren’s signature newsboy jacket is the pinnacle of luxury. With a swanky embossed crest on the back and wool interior lining, it’s bound to make you look like a million bucks.

Buy Now: $4,995

Il Micio Vachetta Belt

If you’ve still yet to saddle up on incorporating some western vibes into your rotation, a great place to start is with this Il Micio belt. It’ll look just as good with navy trousers as it does with a pair of jeans—cowboy boots are totally optional.

Buy Now: $175

No.One System Animal Pack Sneakers

There’s no shortage of limited edition sneakers on the market, but there are only a handful of shoemakers turning out completely bespoke sneakers. No.One System, a Venice Beach-based studio, specializes in making unique shoes. Their latest offering, the Animal Pack, offers leopard, zebra and cheetah prints that you can mix up—or not. It all depends on how wild you want your shoes to get.

Buy Now: $750

John Elliott Double Dye Raglan Hoodie

If you’ve ever yearned for a hoodie that would age and fade like a pair of raw denim, let us introduce you to John Elliott’s double dye hoodie. Made from a process that’s not unlike making jeans, the knit French terry is dyed, bleached and then dyed again for a truly unique fabrication process. Inspired by the California coastline, it’s a rich garment that shows just how deeply this LA-based designer thinks about elevating wardrobe staples.

Buy Now: $398

Rag & Bone Eagle Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

From the soaring eagle motif to the slightly torn edges, this majestic Rag & Bone tee has just the right amount of Midwestern vibes. Pair it with your favorite made-in-the-USA staple (think jeans or a leather jacket here) to channel just a little

Garrett Leight Wilson Sunglasses

These rounded, John Lennon-esque frames are perfect for those looking to try a bold and new frame. They’re also perfect for people who understand that sun exposure doesn’t stop when summer ends. Constructed with a fun tortoiseshell acetate and stainless steel frames, they’re sure to bring an element of stylish sophistication to any outfit.

Buy Now: $365

Tom Ford Slim-Fit Wool Polo Shirt

Made out of an extremely fine, lightweight knit wool, this slim-fitting polo from Tom Ford is perfect for fall layering and a considerable upgrade from other versions of this wardrobe staple. Slip it on under a bomber jacket or even a suit for a classic look.

Buy Now: $1,050

Sid Mashburn All-Weather Driving Moccasin

Mocs are typically thought of as more of an interior shoe, but Sid Mashburn’s version is fully ready for the real world. Made from a suede upper with a rubber sole, there’s plenty of traction and durability for walking about, which means they’re a really great transitional shoe as it gets cooler in the mornings and evenings.

Buy Now: $275

Stone Island Stretch Gabardine Cargo Pants

Cargo pants were once a fashion faux pas, but times have changed. Slimming them down, as a number of designers have done over the past several years, has made all the difference. Stone Island’s are slimmer than asparagus stems, which makes them a great accompaniment for those big-deal sneakers or boots you want to put on display.

Buy Now: $360

Thom Browne Twill Bomber Jacket

Made from a blend wool-cotton blend, this Thom Browne bomber makes for a great layer when you’re on the way to the office on cooler mornings or headed out for drinks after the day is done. Complete with Browne’s signature three stripe pattern on the back, the piece has a sporty feel, but its fabrication means you can still wear it with your sharpest trousers.

Buy Now: $1,790

Alden + Todd Snyder Snuff Suede Penny Loafer

Alden’s snuff suede is the stuff of legends: a deep, rich brown hue that looks good no matter what you pair it with. So it makes sense that designer Todd Snyder would seek out Alden to collaborate on a pair of penny loafers. This particular version just happens to also be unlined, which means that it’s both super light and super comfortable.

Buy Now: $538

Gucci Rhombus Intarsia-Knit Cardigan Sweater

But if you’d rather go for something even bolder, this Gucci cardigan feels like the love child of a particularly trippy Magic Eye poster and the carpet in the Overlook Hotel. In the best way possible.

Buy Now: $1,400