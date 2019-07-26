The 13 Best New Menswear Items to Buy This Week

July is nearly at a close, which means that fall’s first chill isn’t that far off. But even as we suffer through the last gasps of summer’s hot, hot heat, you can still forecast what your fall look is likely to be—and that’s because some of the best brands in the business are already delivering their fall wares. We’ve rounded up some of the week’s newest fashion releases with an eye towards getting you through the rest of summer, protecting you from shoulder season storms and preparing you for much cooler climes.

Ermenegildo Zegna Shell and Pelle Tessuta Leather Holdall

If you’ve yet to grab a solid holdall, this sturdy option from Ermenegildo Zegna has more than enough space for a few clothing changes, as well as separate pockets for smaller items, like a tablet and your watch roll. But we also like that it’s wrapped up in a striking olive shell and accented by the luxe pelle tessuta woven leather that’s become a Zegna signature in recent years.

Buy Now: $1,750

Todd Snyder Long Sleeve Camp Collar Shirt

Your favorite summer shirt (the camp shirt) is now ready to roll in cooler temperatures thanks to this long-sleeved offering from Todd Snyder. The striped pattern and color are worthy of prominent placement in your fall/winter wardrobe and will look just as good under a suit as it will with jeans.

Buy Now: $228

Sid Mashburn Slim Straight Khaki Selvedge Denim

Everything about this pair of raw denim jeans from Sid Mashburn zags where others zig: It’s khaki with rich green stitching instead of blue with red. And while this pair isn’t as snug through the seat and thigh as other raw denim, it tapers from the knee down nicely for a slim finish. All together, these features create a package that’s familiar, but decidedly unique—and will only get better looking the longer this pair is in your rotation.

Buy Now: $275

Billy Reid Alabama Track Jacket

In honor of each of its retail locations, the Alabama-based brand Billy Reid has developed a series of items that pay homage to each one of its stores. This track jacket has a simple motif of the Alabama state bird, the Northern Flicker, that sets it apart from other cotton zip-ups.

Buy Now: $195

Onia Carter Pant

Perfect for long-haul flights and the most casual of rooftop parties alike, Onia’s leisure pant is made from a combination of lightweight linen and cotton to keep you cool. Think of them as as the next notch down, temperature-wise, from the shorts so many of us had to sport during the recent heat wave.

Buy Now: $140

Reese Cooper Cropped Sherpa Fleece

This well-made fleece jacket from Reese Cooper has a rich cream color that offers a distinct upgrade on run-of-the-mill versions from other outfitters. Its slightly cropped cut means it’ll hit right at your waist, meaning it has more in common with a great denim or leather jacket than it does a more granola piece of outerwear.

Buy Now: $895

Hunter Slim Fit Chelsea Boots

If you happen to live in the northeast corridor, you know that it’s basically been monsooning the last few weeks. Hunter’s relatively new Chelsea boots are the perfect height to make sure your ankles don’t get soaked when you’re stepping over puddles. Plus, the silhouette makes them easy to slip off once you’re in the office—and back on when you have to head home.

Buy Now: $155

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Suede-Cashmere Graphic Sweater

The actual equestrian graphic on this sweater from Ralph Lauren Purple Label (an upgrade from collegiate sweatshirts) is made entirely out of suede and then seamlessly bonded onto a rich Italian cashmere. It feels more like artwork than a sweater, which is a great excuse to wear it as frequently as possible this fall.

Buy Now: $2,995

Tom Ford Slim-Fit Denim Jeans

More beige than white, these jeans from Tom Ford look like they’ve got just the right amount of age right out of the box. Plus, they’re made with a bit of elastic for just the right amount of give.

Buy Now: $750

Freemans Sporting Club Denim Chore Jacket

Chore jackets versatile enough to feel appropriate when you’re running around town or heading to a more casual meeting, which makes it a great piece to reach for time and again. This version from Freemans Sporting Club is made from raw Japanese denim (just like you see in your jeans) that will fade and develop its own character over time.

Buy Now: $330

Marni Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt

Channel your inner Ezra Keonig with this Italian-made rugby shirt from Marni. It’s got just the right amount of preppy pop to it, but won’t make you look like an extra from the Dead Poets Society.

Buy Now: $MSRP

Maison Kitsuné Long Sleeve Tricolour Fox Stripe Tee

This long sleeve ringer crewneck t-shirt from Maison Kitsuné goes for navy instead of black to offer a compelling update on the French staple Breton shirt, complete with the brand’s famed fox.

Buy Now: $119

Lululemon x Barry’s Stronger as One Short Sleeve

Lululemon and Barry’s Bootcamp teamed up to develop an entire collection capable of keeping up with one of the most intense workout classes you can take. Our favorite is this short-sleeve tee that’s not only moisture-wicking and quick-drying, but also has dedicated holes for better ventilation.

Buy Now: $88