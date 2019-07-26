The 13 Best New Menswear Items to Buy This Week

July is nearly at a close, which means that fall’s first chill isn’t that far off. But even as we suffer through the last gasps of summer’s hot, hot heat, you can still forecast what your fall look is likely to be—and that’s because some of the best brands in the business are already delivering their fall wares. We’ve rounded up some of the week’s newest fashion releases with an eye towards getting you through the rest of summer, protecting you from shoulder season storms and preparing you for much cooler climes.
Ermenegildo Zegna Shell and Pelle Tessuta Leather Holdall
If you’ve yet to grab a solid holdall, this sturdy option from Ermenegildo Zegna has more than enough space for a few clothing changes, as well as separate pockets for smaller items, like a tablet and your watch roll. But we also like that it’s wrapped up in a striking olive shell and accented by the luxe pelle tessuta woven leather that’s become a Zegna signature in recent years.
Todd Snyder Long Sleeve Camp Collar Shirt
Your favorite summer shirt (the camp shirt) is now ready to roll in cooler temperatures thanks to this long-sleeved offering from Todd Snyder. The striped pattern and color are worthy of prominent placement in your fall/winter wardrobe and will look just as good under a suit as it will with jeans.
Sid Mashburn Slim Straight Khaki Selvedge Denim
Everything about this pair of raw denim jeans from Sid Mashburn zags where others zig: It’s khaki with rich green stitching instead of blue with red. And while this pair isn’t as snug through the seat and thigh as other raw denim, it tapers from the knee down nicely for a slim finish. All together, these features create a package that’s familiar, but decidedly unique—and will only get better looking the longer this pair is in your rotation.
Billy Reid Alabama Track Jacket
In honor of each of its retail locations, the Alabama-based brand Billy Reid has developed a series of items that pay homage to each one of its stores. This track jacket has a simple motif of the Alabama state bird, the Northern Flicker, that sets it apart from other cotton zip-ups.
Onia Carter Pant
Perfect for long-haul flights and the most casual of rooftop parties alike, Onia’s leisure pant is made from a combination of lightweight linen and cotton to keep you cool. Think of them as as the next notch down, temperature-wise, from the shorts so many of us had to sport during the recent heat wave.
Reese Cooper Cropped Sherpa Fleece
This well-made fleece jacket from Reese Cooper has a rich cream color that offers a distinct upgrade on run-of-the-mill versions from other outfitters. Its slightly cropped cut means it’ll hit right at your waist, meaning it has more in common with a great denim or leather jacket than it does a more granola piece of outerwear.
Hunter Slim Fit Chelsea Boots
If you happen to live in the northeast corridor, you know that it’s basically been monsooning the last few weeks. Hunter’s relatively new Chelsea boots are the perfect height to make sure your ankles don’t get soaked when you’re stepping over puddles. Plus, the silhouette makes them easy to slip off once you’re in the office—and back on when you have to head home.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Suede-Cashmere Graphic Sweater
The actual equestrian graphic on this sweater from Ralph Lauren Purple Label (an upgrade from collegiate sweatshirts) is made entirely out of suede and then seamlessly bonded onto a rich Italian cashmere. It feels more like artwork than a sweater, which is a great excuse to wear it as frequently as possible this fall.
Tom Ford Slim-Fit Denim Jeans
More beige than white, these jeans from Tom Ford look like they’ve got just the right amount of age right out of the box. Plus, they’re made with a bit of elastic for just the right amount of give.
Freemans Sporting Club Denim Chore Jacket
Chore jackets versatile enough to feel appropriate when you’re running around town or heading to a more casual meeting, which makes it a great piece to reach for time and again. This version from Freemans Sporting Club is made from raw Japanese denim (just like you see in your jeans) that will fade and develop its own character over time.
Marni Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt
Channel your inner Ezra Keonig with this Italian-made rugby shirt from Marni. It’s got just the right amount of preppy pop to it, but won’t make you look like an extra from the Dead Poets Society.
Maison Kitsuné Long Sleeve Tricolour Fox Stripe Tee
This long sleeve ringer crewneck t-shirt from Maison Kitsuné goes for navy instead of black to offer a compelling update on the French staple Breton shirt, complete with the brand’s famed fox.
Lululemon x Barry’s Stronger as One Short Sleeve
Lululemon and Barry’s Bootcamp teamed up to develop an entire collection capable of keeping up with one of the most intense workout classes you can take. Our favorite is this short-sleeve tee that’s not only moisture-wicking and quick-drying, but also has dedicated holes for better ventilation.