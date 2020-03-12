More Than Just Suits: Thom Browne’s Exclusive Nordstrom Capsule Shows Off His Sportier Side

Thom Browne may best be known as the designer who made gray flannel suits cool again, but that doesn’t mean he’s one-dimensional. In an exclusive collection for Nordstrom’s New Concepts initiative, Browne shows off his sportier side.

Consisting of 30 pieces created exclusively for Nordstrom, the collection has all the Browne hallmarks––his striped grosgrain detailing, hearty knits, tailored elements––but all rendered with a more athletic feel. As one Nordstrom representative put it, this is what the Thom Browne man wears when he’s not suiting up.

Curated by Sam Lobban, Nordstrom’s vice president of men’s fashion, New Concepts is the Seattle-based retailer’s platform for showcasing new designers or, in Browne’s case, bringing established designers to a wider audience through its expansive retail network to learn who customers are outside of New York.

“We have learned more about our menswear customer with each New Concept launch,” Lobban said in a statement. “What we are excited to discover with Thom Browne is how the concept of ‘suiting’ continues to evolve in the eyes of consumers. We have seen so many iterations of it on the runway and now we’re bringing a concept that combines traditional as well as unconventional tailoring to our broader customer base.”

What makes this lineup so special is that it reveals the breadth of Browne’s work and just how elastic his aesthetic can be, no matter how rigid it may first appear. Though there is some tailoring, there are also pool slides in his signature red, white and blue colorway along with playful bucket hats that soften sharply pressed looks. The offering also includes more lifestyle-oriented products like yoga mats, a Dopp kit and plush hand and body towels.

“I have to say, I feel like collaborations are getting a little overdone, and the only times I ever even entertain the idea of collaboration is if it’s something that’s really interesting to me—and I think, in turn, interesting to the customer,” Browne explained in a statement. “So, for me, it stands out in that it really is not a traditional collaboration; it’s a collaboration at a level that is a lot more intellectual and not purely commercial. The approach to this collaboration is done well and intelligently. It really elevates the collections within Nordstrom stores.”

This unique celebration of menswear will have its own custom, locker room-style build-out in eight of Nordstrom’s stores nationwide which will considerably bump up Browne’s retail presence. Though the collection may have a more casual attitude, it remains crafted to the standard customers have come to expect from Browne leaving the price point similar, ranging from $80 to $1,790. Grab a piece of your own until May 3rd in-store and online.

Learn More: Here