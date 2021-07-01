Todd Snyder Teams Up With Birdwell to Update Its Beloved Board Shorts

Todd Snyder is celebrating his 10th anniversary with a collaboration that couldn’t be better timed.

On Thursday, the American menswear brand released an exclusive collection of stone-washed board shorts made in partnership with Birdwell Beach Britches. Derived from the surf brand’s beloved 310 board short, Todd Snyder’s co-designed release offers a modern refresh in navy, aqua, paprika and yellow—there’s even a camo colorway. Each pair reaches an au courant mid-thigh length and is cut from Birdwell’s proprietary SurfNyl fabric. The relaxed swimwear includes a button fly and a triple-lace closure for an adjustable fit.

The designer’s shorter cut of Birdwell’s 310 board short slightly modernizes the surf brand’s original design, which has stood up to over 50 years of field testing by lifeguards and surfers. The sun-faded look from stone washing is signature Snyder: it helps the shorts look broken-in, yet still refined. The shorts are sewn by expert craftspeople at the Birdwell’s Santa Ana, California factory and constructed almost exactly the same as when they were first offered 60 years ago.

“I always get excited about designing for great American heritage brands, and Birdwell is the OG from the OC when it comes to swim trunks,” says Snyder. “Carrie Birdwell Mann sold her first pair of baggies even before The Beach Boys hit the charts. I’m also incredibly inspired by the way she looked at the cutting-edge technical fabrics of her day, including sailcloth, to create what would become the go-to swimsuit for Southern California surfers, lifeguards and guys from Iowa who wanted to look like them.”

This is the second collaboration Snyder has released in celebration of his 10th anniversary. In May, he introduced a collaboration with eyewear brand Moscot, producing five exclusive sunglasses that are still available online.

They’d make a great pairing with these shorts. Surfers and beach dwellers alike can buy the Birdwell collaboration online and in Todd Snyder’s East Hampton store for $168.