Todd Snyder and LL Bean Used Vintage Military Gear for a New Limited-Edition Collab

Since debuting their first collaboration last year, Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean have gone on to release full collections with a variety of classic apparel, footwear and accessories. They’ve now added some unique pieces to their lineup.

Over the weekend, the American fashion brands launched a limited-edition capsule collection featuring two uniquely crafted products. Dubbed The Upcycled Collection, the release includes a tote bag and a version of L.L. Bean’s iconic Bean Boot made from repurposed vintage surplus military bags and tents. Because the materials have their own patinas, printed characters and color variations, each example is one of a kind.

The exclusive pieces come in olive green shades, each accented by special details. The tote features two off-white handle straps and a beige exterior pocket. Meanwhile, the handmade Bean Boots stand taller than the duo’s original waxed canvas boot and the stitching matches its bright orange sole. The waterproof rubber lower and tongue are rendered in black to create an eye-catching contrast.

The duo’s first highly anticipated collection launched in October 2020 and was the first of its kind for L.L. Bean in its 108-year history. Earlier this month, Snyder and the outdoor brand issued a follow-up comprising 85 items such as sherpa jackets, beanies, face masks, and 5-pocket chinos in their Upta Camp collection.

“My collaborations with L.L.Bean have been all about putting a modern twist on these really classic, purpose-built styles, and to me, nothing feels more modern right now than upcycling—taking something that’s a bit old and timeworn and breathing new life into it,” Snyder said in an email to Robb Report. “Each of the pieces in this capsule is crafted from this amazing vintage canvas that was repurposed from surplus military bags and tents which gives the boots and bags an authentic, lived-in feel you just can’t manufacture. Every piece is truly one of a kind.”

To buy your own upcycled tote bag or Bean Boot from Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean’s latest collaboration, head over to Todd Snyder at the Liquor Store in Tribeca. The bags are priced at $249 and the boots are selling for $319. With a limited stock of both, you’ll want to run not walk to the boutique.