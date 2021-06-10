Tombolo and Le Labo Team Up for a Shirt—and a Fragrance—That Look and Smell Like Summer

This weekend, resort wear specialist Tombolo is releasing a multi-sensory collaboration with Mexican artist Ana Leovy and cult perfume house Le Labo. Comprising a pair of limited-edition shirts, which are sold with their own custom fragrance, it’s a duo that’s ideal for the long, hot days and carefree nights of summer. The scent, inspired by the lemon tree in Leovy’s design, is a refreshing citrus composition with notes of orange blossom and bitter grapefruit.

Best known for its range of cabana and Hawaiian shirts in terrycloth, Tencel and linen, Tombolo describes its offering, with a touch of humor, not as minimalist activewear but maximalist inactive-wear. It’s laid-back, eye-catching vacation gear, best paired with sunglasses and a cold drink—a scene in which Leovy’s art fits right in. Working in gouache and acrylics, she creates bright, expressive figures from a palette of intense, saturated tones. What comes through above all is a sense of unrestrained expression and vibrant social life—things we’re all craving this summer.

Michael Sard, who founded Tombolo with fellow New Yorker and Hawaiian shirt obsessive Chris Galasso, explains that the shirts are the fruit of an ongoing relationship: “We first collaborated with Ana Leovy in 2019. Her work reflects everything we hope Tombolo can stand for: carefree, colorful, escapist.” Having previously made a printed shirt using a pattern of Leovy’s design, this time the brand has transposed a whole hand-painted composition onto a shirt.

“We wanted to tackle a fully engineered print rather than a repeating pattern so that the shirt could move one step closer to serving as the canvas,” Sard says. The specially created scent takes it even further, bringing the artwork to life. “We were very pleased with the end result: Two shirts that depict whimsical revelers dancing under a lemon tree, one at dusk and one at dawn,” Sard continues, “The implication is that the party went all night!”

The painting is digitally printed onto a silky Tencel cloth that shimmers and drapes while being breathable and machine-washable. They’re unisex, have a forgiving fit and work perfectly buttoned with shorts or worn open over swimwear. Combined with an easy-wearing, hot weather scent, it’s an ode to poolside days and summer nights to come.