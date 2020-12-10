Turnbull & Asser Is Bringing Its Luxe Tailoring and High-End Gifts to the Hamptons

Call it a sartorial Christmas miracle: from December 12th to December 15th, Turnbull & Asser will host a holiday pop-up shop at the Roundtree Hotel in Amagansett, which will mark the British shirtmaker’s first-ever excursion to the Hamptons and their first pop-up to be held on American shores.

“Like many tailors, we do trunk shows for our bespoke service, but this is a true pop-up in which we will be offering not only full customer services but a selection of our ready-to-wear pieces,” says Turnbull & Asser bespoke associate Daniel Stroupe. “Essentially, we are bringing our New York townhouse to the Hamptons.”

Turnbull & Asser, which operates a four-story townhouse on East 57th Street, will offer a scaled-down version of the flagship experience within a 550-square foot space in the bucolic Hamptons resort’s main house. Inside the space—which will be limited to no more than six people at a time, including sales associates—a special edit of ready-to-wear items curated by creative director Becky French will be presented alongside exclusive gifts that can only be found at the pop-up.

Among the ready-to-wear offerings will be handmade shirts in their more relaxed “weekend” fit (including a new assortment of denim and cashmere-blends, and an exclusive check), two-ply cashmere sweaters, sterling silver cufflinks, pure cashmere scarves and silk pajamas for men. The exclusive items consist of two cashmere blankets: a double-sided green and navy throw and a one-of-a-kind houndstooth cashmere blanket embellished with hand-sewn patches of tie silk, transforming it into a luxe take on the classic Yankee quilt.

But the pop-up, which is accessible to walk-ins as well as by appointment, is by no means limited to off-the-peg shopping. Turnbull & Asser’s bespoke and made-to-measure services will be available, giving clients near-complete creative control over everything from shirts to cotton dressing gowns to knitwear.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Stroupe says that loungewear has proven particularly popular with clients of late. Turnbull & Asser, which offers pajamas as a made-to-measure item unless a client’s specific needs require bespoke, also gives you the option of ordering custom dressing gowns in cotton, cashmere or silk, as well as Ebenezer Scrooge-esque nightshirts.

Among shirts intended for daywear, Stroupe has seen increased interest in more casual patterns like checks and tattersalls. While it may be a departure from the London-based shirtmaker’s all-business reputation, it’s not a change that Stroupe resists.

“Even if the pattern itself hasn’t changed very much, the fabrics are getting more casual and that’s perfectly fine,” he reflects.

Stroupe says that Turnbull & Asser has long been interested in visiting the Hamptons, where many of its legacy customers reside, and that that the often-wondered initiative was finally set into motion by the realities of 2020. With many clients yet to return to or travel to the city, Turnbull & Asser has decided to instead come to them.

“That’s what luxury truly is in the 21st century,” says Stroupe. “Luxury is convenient and personalized service, and we’re happy to be doing that.”